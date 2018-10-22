Jeff Lynne Talks Wilbury's Start

Their "Travels" began 30 years ago

October 22, 2018
Bill Louis

Music

It was like a fantasy football team, only with guitars. George Harrison and Jeff Lynne were talking about who would be great to be in a band with, and then it happened. 30 years ago the Traveling Wilburys showed just how good a "supergroup" could be. Jeff Lynne tells their story.

Full story HERE 

You take 5 of the biggest names in music, and they all changed their names to Wilbury. That tells you all you need to know about the respect they had for each other.

travelling wilburys
jeff lynne
George Harrison
Tom Petty
Bob Dylan
roy orbison