Jeff Lynne Talks Wilbury's Start

It was like a fantasy football team, only with guitars. George Harrison and Jeff Lynne were talking about who would be great to be in a band with, and then it happened. 30 years ago the Traveling Wilburys showed just how good a "supergroup" could be. Jeff Lynne tells their story.

Full story HERE

You take 5 of the biggest names in music, and they all changed their names to Wilbury. That tells you all you need to know about the respect they had for each other.