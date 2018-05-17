Elton John Ditches Vegas For Royal Wedding

Elton John says farewell to Ceasers Palace early to arrive at Windsor Castle for the reception following the royal wedding. He is to perform during the spectacle, no doubt with memories of his stunning performance at the funeral of Princess Diana.The shows scheduled for this final weekend were cancelled due to "scheduling conflicts". There was no way he was going to miss this event. It's not clear if he is performing at the church or the reception.

It's not like Elton is leaving Las Vegas wanting. Since 2004 he has played 450 shows at Ceasar's in front of an estimated 1.8 million people.