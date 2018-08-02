Elton John Stiffs Pinball Museum

The owner of the Pinball Museum in Las Vegas claims that Elton John owes him money and concert tickets. Tim Arnold, who seems like a guy that you'd expect to own a pinball museum, says Elton was at his museum in 2004 to shoot some video of him playing one of his Elton John pinball machines. The deal was that Arnold would get $500 and a pair of tickets to an Elton John concert, neither of which has happened.

Full story HERE

A deaf, dumb, and blind boy could tell that Arnold has/is a case.