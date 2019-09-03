Elton On UK Stamps

He's hard at work on his farewell tour, not mailing it in, but if Elton John was to mail something, all he has to do is affix an album cover of his to the envelope. If it sounds like it wouldn't fit, think again. Elton is only the second solo act to be honored by appearing on UK postage stamps. The 8 different designs feature album covers that he picked out himself!

The #EltonJohn Collection salutes one of the biggest-selling and most influential artists in the history of popular music. https://t.co/3soc7u14g2@eltonofficial pic.twitter.com/6surjewI6R — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) September 3, 2019

He chose only album covers that he was pictured on, so as great of an album that "Madman Across The Water" is, it didn't make it on a stamp.