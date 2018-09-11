Elton John's Farewell Set List

Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour 11/3 At The Q

September 11, 2018
Bill Louis

Music

When Elton John brings his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Cleveland November 3rd expect a few surprises. The tour opener in Allentown, PA featured a few songs that he hadn't performed in years like "Border Song" and "Indian Sunset" off "Madman".

  • Bennie and the Jets
  • All the Girls Love Alice
  • I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues
  • Border Song (dedicated to Aretha Franklin)
  • Tiny Dancer
  • Philadelphia Freedom
  • Indian Sunset
  • Rocket Man 
  • Take Me to the Pilot
  • Someone Saved My Life Tonight
  • Levon
  • Candle in the Wind
  • Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
  • Burn Down the Mission
  • Believe
  • Daniel
  • Sad Songs 
  • Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me (dedicated to Mac Miller)
  • The Bitch Is Back
  • I'm Still Standing
  • Crocodile Rock
  • Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting
  • Your Song
  • Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Set list and more videos HERE

"Border Song" was a tribute to Aretha Franklin who covered the song as soon as it came out, so I'd imagine that the "surprise" songs probably will change from show to show. 

Elton John
farewell yellow brick road tour