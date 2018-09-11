Elton John's Farewell Set List
Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour 11/3 At The Q
September 11, 2018
When Elton John brings his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Cleveland November 3rd expect a few surprises. The tour opener in Allentown, PA featured a few songs that he hadn't performed in years like "Border Song" and "Indian Sunset" off "Madman".
- Bennie and the Jets
- All the Girls Love Alice
- I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues
- Border Song (dedicated to Aretha Franklin)
- Tiny Dancer
- Philadelphia Freedom
- Indian Sunset
- Rocket Man
- Take Me to the Pilot
- Someone Saved My Life Tonight
- Levon
- Candle in the Wind
- Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
- Burn Down the Mission
- Believe
- Daniel
- Sad Songs
- Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me (dedicated to Mac Miller)
- The Bitch Is Back
- I'm Still Standing
- Crocodile Rock
- Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting
- Your Song
- Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Set list and more videos HERE
"Border Song" was a tribute to Aretha Franklin who covered the song as soon as it came out, so I'd imagine that the "surprise" songs probably will change from show to show.