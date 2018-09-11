Elton John's Farewell Set List

When Elton John brings his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to Cleveland November 3rd expect a few surprises. The tour opener in Allentown, PA featured a few songs that he hadn't performed in years like "Border Song" and "Indian Sunset" off "Madman".

Bennie and the Jets

All the Girls Love Alice

I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues

Border Song (dedicated to Aretha Franklin)

Tiny Dancer

Philadelphia Freedom

Indian Sunset

Rocket Man

Take Me to the Pilot

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Levon

Candle in the Wind

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

Burn Down the Mission

Believe

Daniel

Sad Songs

Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me (dedicated to Mac Miller)

The Bitch Is Back

I'm Still Standing

Crocodile Rock

Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting

Your Song

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

"Border Song" was a tribute to Aretha Franklin who covered the song as soon as it came out, so I'd imagine that the "surprise" songs probably will change from show to show.