"Rocketman": $100 Mil And Climbing

This should open the biopic floodgates wide, as "Rocketman" has passed the $100 million mark in worldwide box office reciepts. The story of Elton John now ranks in the top 10 all time of biopic films. It has passed the $50 million mark in the US alone.

This shows there's more than one way to do a biopic. Elton's story is told quite differently than Freddy's story, and the latter reigns as king of the biopics with over $900 million taken in.