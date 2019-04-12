When The Rocketman Crashed and Burned

85 Valiums almost stopped his rocket ride to superstardom, so says Elton John, and two days later he was playing sold out Dodger Stadium in L.A..He blamed his non stop work schedule for the attempt to take his life in 1975. It was, however, not his first suicide attempt.

Full info HERE.

You got to wonder if his first attempt inspired the song "I Think I'm Going To Kill Myself" from Honky Chateau. It was written by Bernie Taupin who was there.

Bottom line: Everybody needs some help at some point. Just ask.