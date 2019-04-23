Clapton: 3 Date U.S. Tour

Even Slowhand needs some warm ups, so Eric Clapton has announced a 3 city tour of the western United States. This should get him good and warmed up for the latest installment of his Crossroads Guitar Festival which takes place indoors in Dallas, Texas September 20th & 21st.

Full show info HERE

Clapton doesn't tour much these days so I'd imagine these tickets will be the only thing hotter than an August afternoon in Phoenix.