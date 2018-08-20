Clapton's Bluesy Christmas Album

Add a tinge of blues to the season of red and green! Eric Clapton has found a way to present holiday favorites (and one new song) in his signature blues oriented style on his first holiday album, "Happy Xmas", released October 12th. A 14 song album will be available, and a boxed set that contains ornaments and other holiday goodies.

Clapton even did the cover art himself which is used to make a USB ornament in the boxed set.