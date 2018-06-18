Fleetwood Mac Nearly Broke Up

When Lindsey Buckingham got the boot, the rest of Fleetwood Mac met to decide their future. Serious thought was given to going their own ways, but when the option of having 2 new members joinijg the band, they decided to then play on. Mike Campbell and Neil Finn are now Mac members, and Mick Fleetwood says that they may even go into the studio.

Fleetwood Mac will be playing one Tom Petty song and one Crowded House song to their set as ac way of introducing the new line up.