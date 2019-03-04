Foreigner '78 Concert Film Coming

Half of Foreigner felt right at home in London in 1978, but the American half shook of any case of nerves and showed the fans at the Rainbow Theater the power of the new band. The show was filmed, and now it's restored and remastered and coming to stores March 15th. "Foreigner Live at The Rainbow Theater '78" is a must have for big fans of the band, many of whom were at some of these memorable early shows.

Video of Foreigner - Live At The Rainbow ’78 (Trailer)

That first European tour had to be special for the band, especially the American half. But 3 months after playing theaters in Europe they were part of a "World Series Of Rock" on July 15th at Cleveland's Municipal Stadium along with Journey and The Electric Light Orchestra (spaceship and all).Now that's a concert movie that I'd pay big bucks to see.