Did you spend 5 hours in the rain waiting for a Foreigner show in 1980? If so, they want to meet you, and they have prizes too! A drenched fan inspired the classic "Jukebox Hero", and though they're not exactly where and when they encountered this superfan, they'd love to see him again and there are prizes involved. Even if they don't find him they want to salute a fan that went above and beyond at the musical "Jukebox Hero: The Musical" which hits the stage in Toronto, Canada in February.

Video of Are you the Jukebox Hero?

Mick Jones of Foreigner thinks this might have happened in Cincinatti. Hey, Cleveland could easliy have been misremembered as Cincinatti!