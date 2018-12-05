Geddy Lee Signing Books

He's got a great Christmas gift for the bass player on your list, and he'll even sign it, but don't expect him to be writing any new music. Geddy Lee of Rush is doing a series of book signings for his recently released "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass". So, expect him to have to answer "No" thousands of times to everyone who asks if Rush is ever getting back together again. He says that he still plays, but has no future plans to record.

Rush is a very special band to a lot of people. I respect Geddy & Alex for not hiring another great drummer and making a big cash grab.