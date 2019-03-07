Why Rush Was Great

After you make it big keep trying new stuff. It sounds simple, but according to Geddy Lee it was the reason that Rush could achieve the level of excellence that they did in their long career. They kept experimenting, like mad scientists in a laboratory, but instead of test tubes they tested new sounds and ways of doing things.

Full interview HERE

To do anything for over 40 years and be able to say that there were no frustrations creatively is an enormous statement to make. It also explains how they survived all those years in a very competitive business.