Genesis Auction "Not To Be Missed"

340 items comprise one of the most amazing collection of Genesis memorabilia ever seen, and it's all up for bids. Superfan Peter Vickers passed away a few years back and his family wants to share these unique pieces of Genesis history with fans that will appreciate them. A rare 45rpm record The Silent Sun, their first single, is expected to fetch as much as $5,000!

View and bid HERE

340 items in total are available, and all are expected to be gone after the May 16th auction.