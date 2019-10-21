Ginger Baker And Son Reconciled

Ginger Baker didn't get along with many people, not band mates, not family, not buisness associates. OK, almost no one. But as the end came near something changed and he was at least able to reconcile with his son Kofi, which was something that neither of them thought would happen.

I would imagine that attending the funeral 5 years ago of Cream band mate Jack Bruce had to give him some idea what the future held. Legend has it that Bruce called Baker and said that I'm dying and F U, then slammed down the phone and never took Baker's return calls. This fractured relationship ended better.