Ginger Baker And Son Reconciled

They got together near the end

October 21, 2019
Bill Louis
Ginger Baker

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Music

Ginger Baker didn't get along with many people, not band mates, not family, not buisness associates. OK, almost no one. But as the end came near something changed and he was at least able to reconcile with his son Kofi, which was something that neither of them thought would happen.

Full story HERE

I would imagine that attending the funeral 5 years ago of Cream band mate Jack Bruce had to give him some idea what the future held. Legend has it that Bruce called Baker and said that I'm dying and F U, then slammed down the phone and never took Baker's return calls. This fractured relationship ended better.

cream
Ginger Baker
Jack Bruce
kofi baker

