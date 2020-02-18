Ginger Baker Tribute Setlist

Stars shined brightly at the tribute concert for Ginger Baker. The ex-Cream and Blind Faith drummer was honored by former bandmates Eric Clapton and Steve Winwood. In addition Roger Waters, Ron Wood, and Nile Rodgers performed in a true all star band.

Video of Sunshine of Your Love, Tribute to Ginger Baker, Eventim Apollo, February 17 2020

Sunshine of Your Love

Strange Brew

White Room

I Feel Free

Tales of Brave Ulysses

Sweet Wine

Blue Condition

Badge

Pressed Rat and Wart Hog

Had to Cry Today

Presence of the Lord

Can't Find My Way Home

Well All Right

Do What You Like / Toad

Encore:

Cross Road Blues

If he can see in from the other side Mr Baker should feel justifiably proud!