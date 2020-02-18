Ginger Baker Tribute Setlist
Star studded tribute show for late drummer
February 18, 2020
Stars shined brightly at the tribute concert for Ginger Baker. The ex-Cream and Blind Faith drummer was honored by former bandmates Eric Clapton and Steve Winwood. In addition Roger Waters, Ron Wood, and Nile Rodgers performed in a true all star band.
- Sunshine of Your Love
- Strange Brew
- White Room
- I Feel Free
- Tales of Brave Ulysses
- Sweet Wine
- Blue Condition
- Badge
- Pressed Rat and Wart Hog
- Had to Cry Today
- Presence of the Lord
- Can't Find My Way Home
- Well All Right
- Do What You Like / Toad
Encore:
- Cross Road Blues
More videos HERE
If he can see in from the other side Mr Baker should feel justifiably proud!