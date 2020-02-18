Ginger Baker Tribute Setlist

Star studded tribute show for late drummer

Stars shined brightly at the tribute concert for Ginger Baker. The ex-Cream and Blind Faith drummer was honored by former bandmates Eric Clapton and Steve Winwood. In addition Roger Waters, Ron Wood, and Nile Rodgers performed in a true all star band.

  • Sunshine of Your Love
  • Strange Brew
  • White Room
  • I Feel Free
  • Tales of Brave Ulysses
  • Sweet Wine
  • Blue Condition
  • Badge
  • Pressed Rat and Wart Hog
  • Had to Cry Today
  • Presence of the Lord
  • Can't Find My Way Home
  • Well All Right
  • Do What You Like / Toad

Encore:

  • Cross Road Blues

More videos HERE

If he can see in from the other side Mr Baker should feel justifiably proud!

