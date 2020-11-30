"Give Us a Hand To Raise 38 Grand" Final Total

In a remarkable show of generosity you donated over $111,571.21 to the "Give Us A Hand To Raise 38 Grand For St. Augustine's Hunger Centers" campaign. The good people at St. Augustine's are astounded by your caring and donations. Thanks to every one of you for making this not only a resounding sucess, but one of the most special things we've ever done! Thanks to Minuteman HR for matching the first $20,000 and helping us reach our goal. But then the money kept coming in, at an even faster pace! It was also great seeing money come in from across the country from those listening on the RADIO.COM app. For those who missed out on the campaign and want to help their link is HERE. These are times of unprecedented challenges, but even 2020 couldn't dampen the push to get this done. We couldn't be more proud of your response to this challenge. Well done Cleveland!