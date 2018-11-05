R.I.P. Glenn Schwartz

The fire and brimstone is gone from Hooples, Glenn Schwartz has died. One of the most respected guys that ever mastered a guitar on the Northcoast, Schwartz, 78, would mix his passion for music with his strong religious convictions during his shows. That combination will never be duplicated.

Full story HERE

After spending the bulk of his adult life giving witness to God you gotta think that the pearly gates quickly opened to let him in.