R.I.P. Glenn Schwartz

Found fame in the James Gang and Pacific Gas & Electric

November 5, 2018
Bill Louis
Musicians Joe Walsh of The Eagles (L) and Glenn Schwartz perform onstage during 2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 16 2016 in Indio, California.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

The fire and brimstone is gone from Hooples, Glenn Schwartz has died. One of the most respected guys that ever mastered a guitar on the Northcoast, Schwartz, 78, would mix his passion for music with his strong religious convictions during his shows. That combination will never be duplicated.

After spending the bulk of his adult life giving witness to God you gotta think that the pearly gates quickly opened to let him in.

 

