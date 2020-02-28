Green Day Says No Way Asia

Green Day "postponed" their upcoming tour of Asia due to fears of the Coronavirus. You can't blame them, especially with conflicting figures on the death count and how much the disease has actually spread.

We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon. — Green Day (@GreenDay) February 28, 2020

The band said the right things including using the word "postponement", but this is life and death stuff here. You gotta wonder exactly when do you really feel comfortable spending a significant amount of time in places where the goverments aren't known for being honest with people. When China gives an "all clear", I would have a hard time believing them.