Green Day Says No Way Asia

Postpones tour due to Coronavirus

February 28, 2020
Bill Louis
green day

Jo Hale / Stringer

Categories: 
Music

Green Day "postponed" their upcoming tour of Asia due to fears of the Coronavirus. You can't blame them, especially with conflicting figures on the death count and how much the disease has actually spread. 

More HERE

The band said the right things including using the word "postponement", but this is life and death stuff here. You gotta wonder exactly when do you really feel comfortable spending a significant amount of time in places where the goverments aren't known for being honest with people. When China gives an "all clear", I would have a hard time believing them.

Tags: 
Green Day

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes