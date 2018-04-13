Greg Harris, Rock Hall President & CEO, Talks with Bill Louis
April 13, 2018
Categories:
Greg Harris, Rock Hall President & CEO, talks with Bill Louis live from The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before the upcoming 2018 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
17 Apr
98.5 WNCX Blood Drive Aloft Cleveland Downtown on the East Bank of the Flats (in the Lago Events Center)
05 May
Slats at Northfield Park Kentucky Derby Day Northfield Park
12 May
12 May
Brit Floyd Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
19 May
Todd Rundgren's Utopia Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park