Why Gregg Rolie Left Journey

He left Santana, later he left Journey, Gregg Rolie's dispute with Carlos Santana over their musical direction is the well known reson he left that band. However he keeps reading that he left Journey because of Steve Perry taking over the vocal spotlight, and he claims that was not the reason

Full interview HERE

There are many people (me) that think his artistic peak was "Abraxas", his second album with Santana, and one of the true masterpieces of all time. It's gotta be hard to do better than that no matter who you're singing for.