Guns N' Roses Perform New Setlist At Hollywood Palladium
Played at show for fan club members
September 23, 2019
Guns N' Roses played before 4,000 fan club members at an intimate show at the Hollywood Palladium Saturday night. It's their first show of 2019 but it's not a new tour, rather a continuation of the "Not In This Lifetime" tour which began in 2016.
- It's So Easy
- Mr. Brownstone
- Chinese Democracy
- Welcome to the Jungle
- Double Talkin' Jive
- Better
- Estranged
- Live and Let Die (Wings cover)
- Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)
- Rocket Queen
- You Could Be Mine
- Shadow of Your Love
- Attitude (Misfits cover) (with "You Can't Put Your Arms… more )
- Civil War
- Coma (with band introductions)
- Slash Guitar Solo (with Maggot Brain snippet)
- Sweet Child O' Mine
- Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)
- Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd cover) (Slash and Richard Fortus guitar duet)
- November Rain
- Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover)
- Nightrain
Encore:
- Patience
- Paradise City
Guns N Roses returns to the bigger venues on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.