Guns N' Roses Perform New Setlist At Hollywood Palladium

Guns N' Roses played before 4,000 fan club members at an intimate show at the Hollywood Palladium Saturday night. It's their first show of 2019 but it's not a new tour, rather a continuation of the "Not In This Lifetime" tour which began in 2016.

It's So Easy

Mr. Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Welcome to the Jungle

Double Talkin' Jive

Better

Estranged

Live and Let Die (Wings cover)

Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)

Rocket Queen

You Could Be Mine

Shadow of Your Love

Attitude (Misfits cover) (with "You Can't Put Your Arms… more )

Civil War

Coma (with band introductions)

Slash Guitar Solo (with Maggot Brain snippet)

Sweet Child O' Mine

Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)

Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd cover) (Slash and Richard Fortus guitar duet)

November Rain

Knockin' on Heaven's Door (Bob Dylan cover)

Nightrain

Encore:

Patience

Paradise City

Video of Guns n&quot; Roses-November rain.Hollywood 9-21-19

Video of Guns N’ Roses - “Patience” Live at The Hollywood Palladium

Guns N Roses returns to the bigger venues on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.