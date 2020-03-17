Guns N' Roses Play On

Headlined festival in Mexico, rescheduled other dates

March 17, 2020
Bill Louis
axl

Frazer Harrison / Staff

Categories: 
Music

The promoter didn't cancel, so GN'R played on Saturday in Mexico City. It was surprising to see the Vive Latino Festival actually take place but "economic  impact" was cited as a reason for not cancelling. Guns N' Roses also announced that the postponed spring dates in South and Central America would be moved to the Fall.

Full story HERE

The promoter said it would be "irresposible" to cancel the show. You have to wonder if he knows what the word means.

Tags: 
Guns N' Roses

