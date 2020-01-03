GN'R Superfan Sued Over Leak
Paid $15K for bootlegs, now going to court
January 3, 2020
Nothing involving Guns N' Roses is easy, including being a superfan, as Rick Dunsford keeps finding out. He bought some old GN'R recordings that weren't released, from the storage unit of an ex-record executive. The songs are now being leaked online and that puts him in court.
Full story HERE
Rick is already forbidden to attend any Guns N' Roses concert because of the leak. Ever. At this point you'd think he would be best served by finding a new favorite band.