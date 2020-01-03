GN'R Superfan Sued Over Leak

Nothing involving Guns N' Roses is easy, including being a superfan, as Rick Dunsford keeps finding out. He bought some old GN'R recordings that weren't released, from the storage unit of an ex-record executive. The songs are now being leaked online and that puts him in court.

Full story HERE

Rick is already forbidden to attend any Guns N' Roses concert because of the leak. Ever. At this point you'd think he would be best served by finding a new favorite band.