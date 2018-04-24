HBO's Rock Hall Trailer

The Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame Inductions are whittled down to 60 seconds in this trailer promoting its' May 5th debut. The actual event last almost 5 hours, which was difficult for the Moody Blues, who played last despite their combined age of 369 years. The HBO show lasts 3 hours.

Video of Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame (2018) Official Trailer | HBO

Also, today marks the release of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: In Concert, feauring highlights of the inductions that took place from 2014 - 2017.

