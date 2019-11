The concerts that ended the 60's are featured in the 5CD set by the Band Of Gypsys, "Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts". Shows on New Years Eve 1969 and New Years day 1970 showed off the new band put together by Jimi Hendrix. This is the first performance of "Ezy Rider".

Video of Jimi Hendrix - Ezy Ryder (Audio)