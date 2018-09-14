Heart To Reunite If...
Ann & Nancy still not on same page
September 14, 2018
Maybe there is more to Heart's time off than just the actions of Ann's husband. Her and Nancy went their solo ways after an incident involving Ann's husband forcibly, and criminally, removing Nancy's kids from a tour bus. But according to Ann there are musical issues that they need to work out before getting back together next year.
Full interview HERE
This game doesn't seem to be getting off to a good start, and it sounds like Ann is holding all the cards.