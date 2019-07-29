Highway To Hell At 40

From big downunder to big worldwide, that's what "Highway To Hell" did for AC/DC. 5 years earlier they sang about it's a long way to the top if you want to rock n roll, and 40 years ago they were coming close to that goal. They were popular in some places, but this was the album that made the whole world notice.

It's sad that Bon Scott wouldn't be around when they made it big. His hard work and charisma had helped the band get to this point.