How Heart Saved Pearl Jam

Nancy Wilson of Heart recently shared a story of how Pearl Jam got financial backing from them when they needed it most. Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament were poised to sign a record deal for Mother Love Bone, but after the death of Andy Wood the deal was pulled. Luckily, they all shared the same manager, Kelly Curtis, and he set up a meeting to arrange financing until they could hire a new singer.

Heart was enjoying a resurgence at that point, and they paid it forward.