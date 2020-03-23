How Kenny Rogers Launched The Eagles

We lost a good one with the passing of The Gambler, Kenny Rogers. He was a classy guy, and his influence in music stretched much further than the worlds of country or pop music. In fact without him we may have never checked in to the "Hotel California".

"The Gambler" was written by Don Schlitz, and the song took a long time to be heard. Country artist Bobby Bare did it first at the urging of Shel Silverstein (of the "Great Smoke Off" fame), then Johnny Cash did it. It wasn't until Kenny Rogers recorded it that it became a hit for him, and a lifelong nickname to boot.