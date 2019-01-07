How Frampton Discovered The Talk Box

It is, perhaps, his signature sound but he owes it all to George Harrison. During the "All Things Must Pass" sessions Framptom finally saw the device that he'd only heard before. From there on things would never be the same. Congrats to Peter on his selection for the Les Paul Innovation Award.

Can you imagine Frampton and Bowie, both 12 years old, playing guitars at lunch at school? They must have gotten permission from Framptons' dad, Owen, who was the schools' headmaster.