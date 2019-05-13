About Dio's Hologram Show

The Dio Hologram show has been called "amazing" and "creepy", but what about the band that has to play off a holographic image of Ronnie James during the show. Drummer Simon Wright calls the experience "pretty nerve-racking", and it forces him to play in a manner he only did in a studio up to now.

It sounds like the technology has a ways to go, but imagine what this could do to perpetuate a bands' legacy. Whoever will control the licensing of these images automatically becomes the big dog on the tribute band porch.