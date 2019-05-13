About Dio's Hologram Show
Technology Keeps Him "Alive" On Stage
May 13, 2019
The Dio Hologram show has been called "amazing" and "creepy", but what about the band that has to play off a holographic image of Ronnie James during the show. Drummer Simon Wright calls the experience "pretty nerve-racking", and it forces him to play in a manner he only did in a studio up to now.
It sounds like the technology has a ways to go, but imagine what this could do to perpetuate a bands' legacy. Whoever will control the licensing of these images automatically becomes the big dog on the tribute band porch.