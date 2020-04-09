And The Patron Saint Of Pandemics Is...

If she isn't yet, she is destined to be

April 9, 2020
Bill Louis
Aachen Chapel, Germany

Hulton Archive / Handout

Local

St Corona lived about 160 A.D. so some of this is sketchy, but she was martyred for giving comfort to a tortured individual by being bound to two palm trees that were tied to the ground and then cut loose, tearing her in half. She was prayed to during the plagues of Europe for comfort, so she's called by some "The Patron Saint Of Pandemics". A lifelong friend, Jon Gorczyca, drew this and has been doing cartoons for a local church bulletin using the dogs owned by the chuch pastor as his "voice". Some refer to St. Corona as the Patron Saint of treasure hunters for no apparent reason, but after this wild ride she's destined for the title she deserves, not bad for a nineteenhundred year old!

jon gorczyca
st. corona
patron saint of pandemics

