American Red Cross Assures It's Safe To Give Blood At WNCX Blood Drive

“Bill Louis chats with Christy Peters from the American Red Cross about the upcoming WNCX Blood Drive on Tuesday (April 14th).

There is a need for blood during the coronavirus pandemic!

There are also plenty of safety measures that will be taken to ensure safe social distancing.

You can schedule your appointment here.

Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve at the WNCX Blood Drive is supported by Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center and happens on Tuesday, April 14th from 7am until 7pm in the Lago Event Center at Aloft Cleveland Downtown on the East Bank of the Flats.

Donors receive FREE parking from The Flats East Bank and Shaia's Parking.

Schedule your appointment now by visiting RedCross.org (code WNCX) or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.