American Red Cross Assures It's Safe To Give Blood At WNCX Blood Drive

There will be plenty of safety measures in place during the cornavirus pandemic

April 10, 2020
Bill Louis
Categories: 
Coronavirus Cleveland
Entercom Cares
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

“Bill Louis chats with Christy Peters from the American Red Cross about the upcoming WNCX Blood Drive on Tuesday (April 14th).

There is a need for blood during the coronavirus pandemic! 

There are also plenty of safety measures that will be taken to ensure safe social distancing.

You can schedule your appointment here.

Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve at the WNCX Blood Drive is supported by Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center and happens on Tuesday, April 14th from 7am until 7pm in the Lago Event Center at Aloft Cleveland Downtown on the East Bank of the Flats.

Donors receive FREE parking from The Flats East Bank and Shaia's Parking.

Schedule your appointment now by visiting RedCross.org (code WNCX) or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Tags: 
red cross
98.5 WNCX Blood Drive
blood drive

Upcoming Events

11 Apr
POSTPONED: Donnie Iris and the Cruisers MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
14 Apr
WNCX Blood Drive Lago Event Center at Aloft Cleveland Downtown (East Bank of the Flats)
22 Apr
Pigs: Canada's Pink Floyd The Agora Theater
02 May
CANCELLED: Joe Walsh & David Crosby Headline May 4 50th Commemoration Benefit Concert at Kent State Memorial Athletic and Convocation (MAC) Center at Kent State
14 May
Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Christy Peters from the American Red Cross WNCXFM: On-Demand
Michael Stanley Shares Favorite Richfield Coliseum Memories WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes