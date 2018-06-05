Jethro Tull vs. The Cavs

Wednesday Night at 11pm you'll either be watching the Cavs game 3, or be listening to an Ian Anderson concert. Hopefully the game will be so enjoyable that you won't want to turn it off. If not, Ian's concert streamed from Sacramento, a full show of Jethro Tull classics and Ian's solo material is another free option.

Info and the show HERE

At least the Cavs have a better chance against the Warriors than Ian and company, but when it comes to flute playing and singing, Ian is in a league of his own!