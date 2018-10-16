Electric Ladyland At 50

The final studio album released during Jimi Hendrix's life turns 50 today. "Electric Ladyland" proved to be quite a departure for Jimi from the norn, both from an artistic standpoint and technologically. Changes to his band, and his management were on the horizon, but Jimi first had a musical statement to make.

Full story HERE

Woodstock was still to come as was the Band Of Gypsy's, but this was one impressive way to bring to a close the era of the Jimi Hendrix Experience.