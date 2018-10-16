Electric Ladyland At 50
The story of his studio finale
October 16, 2018
The final studio album released during Jimi Hendrix's life turns 50 today. "Electric Ladyland" proved to be quite a departure for Jimi from the norn, both from an artistic standpoint and technologically. Changes to his band, and his management were on the horizon, but Jimi first had a musical statement to make.
Woodstock was still to come as was the Band Of Gypsy's, but this was one impressive way to bring to a close the era of the Jimi Hendrix Experience.