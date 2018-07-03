Jimmy Buffett Off Broadway And Loving It
There's more Parrotheads across America than in New York City. So when his musical "Escape To Margaritaville" closed on Broadway after a mere 153 shows it paved the way for Jimmy Buffett to take it nationally. The show will be slightly retooled and open in October in Providence, Rhode Island. They have a lot of boats there, so it should work out nicely.
Full info HERE
Buffett was never a Broadway guy to begin with, but watch him turn this into a goldmine nationally. That is if his fans stay sober enough to make it from the parking lot into the theater.