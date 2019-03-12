Jimmy Page Battles Neighbors Again
New issues puts rock legend back in court
March 12, 2019
Chasing neighbor kids off your lawn is one thing, but what your neighbors do on their lawns is up to them. Jimmy Page apparently hasn't learned that lesson after losing a 5 year battle with Robbie Williams over a swimming pool. Now he's taking on Sir Harvey McGrath, a former Prudential chairman, over installation of air conditioning equiptment.
I can see his point, these are exquisite mansions that require special care, but if I had my druthers, I'd rather see Jimmy on a concert stage than in a smelly English courtroom.