Joan Jett's' "Honest Abe" Letter

She came to Cleveland to jam, and left with a letter from Abe Lincoln. Joan Jett was the special guest surprise of Trans-Siberian Orchestra on New Years Eve 2016 at the Q. Paul O'Neil, the bands founder, wanted to give her something special for doing the gig. O'Neil, a lifelong history buff, looked through his extensive collection of original documents and found just the right thing, a handwritten letter from President Abraham Lincoln, which remains one her most treasured possessions.

I talked to Paul for hours at the 3pm show that day, and he told me about the letter which he'd already given Joan. Due to health issues at the time I couldn't stay for the late show, which remains a major disappointment because it would prove to be the last time I got to spend some quality time with a good friend.