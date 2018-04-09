Joe Elliott: Funeral Songs

Joe Elliott Of Def Leppard is not ill, he was just asked what songs would he like to have played at his funeral.

He chose 2 from Mott The Hoople, and a wonderful yet somewhat obscure song from the Sensational Alex Harvy Band. He was close with ex Mott and Bowie sideman Mick Ronson, so that accounts for those 2 songs, one of which was written by Bowie.

He claims that these songs are in his will and will be played at his funeral.

Full story HERE

It tells you all you need to know about how humble he is that he didn't include even one song from his own band.