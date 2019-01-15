Joe Elliott Speaks

If the show is as good as the trailer count me in. Joe Elliott opens up about the dream filled early days of Def Leppard and much more in an interview on the "Speakeasy" series that airs this Sunday. A really engaging fellow, Elliott talks about working in a factory and dreaming of being a rock star, even to the point of writing an imaginary review of one of their shows. Even more amazing is who he picked to be their opening act!

Video of Speakeasy - Joe Elliott and David Fricke

The interview air first this Sunday at 7pm on WVIZ channel 25.