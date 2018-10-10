Why Joe Walsh Became An Alcoholic

A stunningly honest Joe Walsh talked about why he became an alcoholic. It was all a part of a gala evening by Facing Addiction with NCADD, an organization that helps people get through the challenges of addictions. He also picked up a guitar and was joined by his brother in law Ringo Starr and current band mate Vince Gill.

Being clean and sober for the last 25 years is a bigger accomplishment than anything he's done in music, and he's done more than just about anyone.