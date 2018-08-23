Joe Walsh Offers Dinner & Show

Joe Walsh has battled the bottle, now he's helping others with a unique raffle featuring a dinner with him and an Eagles show. For a $10 donation to Facing Addiction With NCADD you have a chance at this once in a lifetime experience happening October 14th in Detroit. There are other levels to donate depending on your ability to help.

Info to enter and donate HERE

Much respect to Joe for helping people with an affliction that he has first hand knowledge of the difficulty of beating.