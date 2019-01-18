Walsh & Tyler Talk Sobriety

It's easier to stay stoned & drunk, but there's no future in it. Both Joe Walsh of the Eagles and Steven tyler of Aerosmith came to that realization the hard way, after many attempts to sober up. They spoke about their struggles, their interventions, and how long that they've been clean in a recent interview.

Full story HERE

Here's hoping that both of these guys, and anyone with a similar story, can the find help. happiness, and peace that they deserve as human beings.