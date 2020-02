The latest Aerosmith spat is over, bring on the next one. This one ended painlessly as Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer was back behind his drum kit as the band's Las Vegas residency continues. Joey was injured, but the band didn't feel he was ready to return which led to a lawsuit.

Video of Let The Music Do The Talking - Aerosmith en Park Theater 10/2/20.

There always seems to be drama involving various members of Aerosmith. It is an inexpensive way to keep them top of mind.