John Lennon On U.S. Stamp

An iconic image of John Lennon, taken by photographer Bob Gruen for the "Walls And Bridges" album, will adorn a U.S. postage stamp.There are 16 color variations of the image, and all are available on the front of a special edition vintage 45 rpm record sleeve. This special edition, along with regular issues will be available Setember 7th.

Full info HERE

It's a "forever" stamp, and a stamp that says John Lennon Forever pretty much sums up his impact in music and beyond.