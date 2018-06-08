John Lennon's "Imagine" Now A Book

Yoko Ono says that most of what's written about "Imagine" was by people that weren't there. She's changing that now with the book "Imagine John Yoko", a 320 page, heavy on pictures, that contains memories of people that were there when it was being made. Klaus Voormann, Alan White, Jim Keltner, David Bailey, Dick Cavett and Sir Michael Parkinson are some of those that give you a true behind the scenes look.

Full story HERE

The book will be available October 9th, John's birthday, and the beginning of the Christmas shopping season.