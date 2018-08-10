Mellencamp Exhibit In Youngstown
His art on display at Butler Institute in September
August 10, 2018
Once again John Mellencamp brings his art to Youngstown as his paintings will be on display at the Butler Institute Of American Art. The exhibit titled "John Mellencamp: Expressionist" runs from September 20th to November 18th. A special artist reception for museum members gets things underway.
If you're road tripping to Youngstown you'll be paying for gas only as there's no admission charge at Butler.