Mellencamp Takes The Guthrie Award

Some awards transcend just music, The Woody Guthrie Award is one of those. John Mellencamp accepted this years award for his combination of songwriting and political activism. The Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma is also presenting an exhibit titled "MELLENCAMP" in conjunction with the Rock n Roll Hall Of Fame And Museum.

The exhibit is scheduled to be open through the end of the year at the Guthrie Center.